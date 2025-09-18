Road Dogg Reveals Who He’d Pick For A New D-Generation X Faction

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke with GamingBible about several topics, including his choices for who he would include in a modern version of D-Generation X.

Road Dogg said, “I’d have to pick Rhea Ripley for sure, and Damian Priest. Damian reminds me a lot of a younger Undertaker.”

He continued, “I might have to take Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, the Street Profits, too. I could also have JD McDonagh; he could be my new X-Pac.”

Road Dogg added, “Do you know what, I’ll just take the entire Judgment Day group while I’m at it.”