Rob Van Dam Reveals The Problem He Had With Both Of His Runs In TNA Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently took to an episode of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including a conversation he had with former TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore back in 2019.

RVD said, “One time he [D’Amore] was saying, ‘You know, we’re going to be doing some things. I see a spot for you here in TNA.’ He came out here to Las Vegas and we met at the Nerd bar, and he had a spiel to give me, ‘I see you as being like our new Sting, where you’re the veteran, we don’t have to work you to death.”‘ “At the time, my back was bothering me, and I let him know upfront, ‘Right now I’m a little banged up.’ And we had a good talk. Obviously, it went well as I got hired and was there.”

He also talked about the problem he had with both of his runs in TNA Wrestling.

“Looking back at it, how was Scott to work with? It was fine. But I feel both of my runs that they respected me too much to talk to me.” “I always thought that they weren’t using me in a way they would get their money back out of me. I never put my faith in it being a long-lasting thing.”

