Rob Van Dam Teaming Up With Fan Favorite Star On Tonight’s AEW Collision

On tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, RVD (Rob Van Dam) will make his AEW return.

Last month, as fellow former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Jerry Lynn introduced him, the WWE Hall of Famer confronted FTW Champion “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry. RVD walked out to his old ECW theme song “Walk” by Patera, which resulted in their match being booked on Dynamite in mid-August, which RVD lost.

The promotion is bringing back the homestate hero for Collision in Michigan, where he will team up with HOOK against Angelo Parker and Matt Menard.

The show’s updated card is as follows:

Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a Texas Death Match

AEW Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

Three-way match for TNT Championship: Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin and Christian Cage

Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay White

Rob Van Dam & HOOK vs. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard

Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale