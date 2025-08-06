Robert Kennedy Jr.’s Niece Participated In Recent WWE Tryouts

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE held its latest round of tryouts over the weekend as part of the SummerSlam festivities.

Zoe Hines, the niece of Robert Kennedy Jr., participated in these tryouts. Zoe has an athletic background, having played softball at Boston College.

Additionally, her aunt, Cheryl Hines, who is married to Kennedy, is an actress best known for her role on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Robert Kennedy Jr. currently serves as the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under President Donald Trump.

Recently, WWE has taken steps to align itself publicly with the Trump Administration, with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque visiting the White House last week for an event related to the Presidential Fitness Test.