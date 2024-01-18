Roderick Strong Challenges Orange Cassidy For International Title At AEW Revolution

It looks like plans are set for the AEW International Championship on the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view of the year.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Undisputed Kingdom trio of Roderick Strong, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett came to the ring to confront Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends after a tag-team match on the show.

During the segment, Strong made it clear that he was coming after Cassidy’s International title. Cassidy offered him a title shot on the spot, however Strong said it was going to take place at the upcoming AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view.