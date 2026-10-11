Roman Reigns Praises LA Knight’s Performance At WWE Money In The Bank 2026

The opening match of Saturday’s 2026 WWE Money in the Bank premium live event featured reigning World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns defending his title against LA Knight. Knight delivered the performance of a lifetime and brought his A-game, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to dethrone Reigns.

In a post-show interview with Cathy Kelly, Reigns addressed several topics. He praised Knight for bringing the fight to him but ultimately said Knight faced a superior competitor. Reigns also said he does not want to see Knight in the ring again.

Reigns said, “This [World Heavyweight Championship] was priority right here. If I didn’t come to New Orleans, if I didn’t hold it down, if I didn’t whoop LA Knight, which I got to give him his respect: He runs his mouth, but he came in there, and he backed it up, but he just ran into a better competitor today. I don’t want to see him down the road. But man, this was the prerequisite to get to Monday, and I’m just happy I was able to do it.”

You can check out Reigns’ comments in the video below.