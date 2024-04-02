Roman Reigns To Induct Paul Heyman Into WWE Hall Of Fame This Friday

The man who will be inducting Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame has been revealed.

During this week’s WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, it was announced in a backstage segment featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock and Paul Heyman that Reigns will be the one to induct “The Wise Man” into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Reigns made reference to this by saying he had to head off to work on his speech, before telling Heyman, “You’re welcome!” Heyman then smiled into the camera and outright stated that for those who don’t know what that means, it means Roman Reigns will be inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled to take place this Friday, April 5, 2024, immediately following the WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.