Roxanne Perez Calls AJ Lee’s WWE Comeback “The Greatest Return In Wrestling History”

The return of AJ Lee to WWE after a decade away has electrified the wrestling world, drawing huge reactions from fans and talent alike.

Among those most thrilled is former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez, who has never hidden her admiration for the former Divas Champion.

In a post on X, a fan called AJ’s return on the September 5 edition of SmackDown the “greatest return in the history of women’s wrestling.” Perez went one step further, declaring it the greatest comeback in wrestling history, period, regardless of gender.

It’s no surprise Perez is so passionate about AJ’s return. Known as “The Prodigy,” Perez has often credited AJ Lee as one of her biggest inspirations for pursuing a career in wrestling.

She has even stated in past interviews that she cannot retire until she shares the ring with her idol—a dream match that now looks possible with Lee officially back in WWE.

Perez’s fandom runs deep, as she frequently supported AJ during live events growing up and even dressed as her for Halloween. While the two have yet to interact on WWE programming since Lee’s comeback, the door is wide open.

With AJ expected to appear on this week’s Monday Night Raw alongside CM Punk to further their rivalry with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, a long-awaited meeting between AJ and Roxanne Perez could be closer than fans think.