RUSH Reveals He Is Injury Free And Cleared To Wrestle, Has His Work Visa With AEW

AEW star “El Toro Blanco” RUSH, who has been out of in-ring action since last December 30th’s Worlds End PPV, recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he is now injury free and cleared to wrestle and that he now has his work visa with the company.

RUSH wrote, “I have my WORK visa with #AEW I am injury free and cleared to wrestle. I am ready for everyone to see a REAL LUCHADOR, EL TORO BLANCO RUSH”

You can check out RUSH’s post below.