Sammy Guevara Issues Statement To Fans Amid Reported AEW Suspension

As PWMania.com previously stated, Sammy Guevara was reportedly suspended by AEW after his match against Jeff Hardy on the February 16th, 2024 edition of AEW Rampage.

At the end of a video published on his YouTube account this week, Guevara issued the following statement to fans:

“To the people who support me, whether it be at the beginning or in the beginning it in the middle or maybe this is your first video you’ve watched of mine, I just want to say thank you. I understand that I am a person who has made mistakes but I am also a person who has tried to be better.

‘Roll with the punches’ is a saying that I truly understand now at 30 years old. Life will throw a lot at you. But it’s how you deal with those adversities that make you who you are. I know who I am and I know what I’m going after. See you at the top.”

There is still no word regarding when Guevara will return to AEW television.