Seth Rollins Says He Has Only Started To Hit His Prime

WWE star Seth “Freakin” Rollins appeared on the Countdown to WWE Money in the Bank Pre-Show, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes he has only started to hit his prime.

Rollins said, “I mean, I feel like I’m just hitting my prime.” “Let’s make that clear. I feel like I’m just starting my prime. But yeah, I do think more of my career is in the past than in the future. That’s no doubt.”

“I’ve given a lot of thought about my legacy and what I want it to be, and I’m back to win the World Heavyweight Championship. I want to add it to my legacy. I want to continue to build on everything that I’ve done.”

