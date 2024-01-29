Several Changes Made To WWE WrestleMania 40 Plans

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bron Breakker replaced Brock Lesnar in the Men’s Rumble match. Lesnar was pulled after being mentioned in a Wall Street Journal article about Janel Grant’s lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that WrestleMania has undergone several changes in recent days. Meltzer went on to say, “The way it was explained to me is that it involves the creative plans for Brock Lesnar and a domino effect when the decision was made at the last minute to not have Lesnar on the show due to the lawsuit.”

Lesnar was scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Australia. There were also plans for Lesnar to face GUNTHER at WrestleMania, most likely for the Intercontinental Championship. It’s unclear whether those matches will be given to Breakker. Breakker spoke with Cathy Kelley after the Rumble match, and he mentioned the “main roster” as his home, so this could be his official call-up.

Unless they decide to bring Lesnar back, it appears that he will not be on the WrestleMania card. Meltzer also stated that all of the Breakker spots and eliminations from the Rumble were originally intended for Lesnar.

The following matches are still expected at WrestleMania 40: IYO SKY vs. Bayley for the Women’s Title, Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Title, Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk for the World Title, and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Meltzer also predicted that the Rock will face Roman Reigns “later.”