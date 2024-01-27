Several Names Spotted In Town For WWE Royal Rumble

Tonight is the big night as WWE hosts this year’s Royal Rumble PLE at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. The action begins at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 8 p.m. ET.

Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER, Damian Priest, Kofi Kingston, Jimmy Uso, Santos Escobar, R-Truth, Carlito, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller have all been confirmed for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, while Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair will compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Both matches have plenty of open spots, which will be filled by a mix of active main roster stars, NXT talent, and surprise appearances.

MJF, Mercedes Mone, and Kazuchika Okada have all been ruled out as surprises, with Mone expected to make her AEW debut soon, MJF believed to have re-signed with AEW while on hiatus, and Okada still under contract with NJPW. A former WWE star appears to be interested in making an appearance.

There are also two names expected to appear at the show. For more details, click here. A star that has been sidelined due to an injury is also expected to return on the show.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the following names are either currently in town or will be in town for the show. Some stars are visiting, while others are in the media or will be attending the show.

The Undertaker, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Ivy Nile, The Creeds, JD McDonagh, R-Truth, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, Chad Gable, Akira Tozawa, Titus O’Neil, Xavier Woods, Big E.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.