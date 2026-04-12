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Shawn Michaels Reveals He “Begged” WWE To Keep Je’Von Evans In NXT

By
James Hetfield
-
Je’Von Evans
Je’Von Evans | WWE

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels appeared on Ringer Wrestling to discuss various topics, including how he pleaded to keep Je’Vons Evans for at least six more months in NXT.

Michaels said, “Certainly, Je’Von obviously was somebody I was begging for. ‘Can we please keep him for another six months? We had every intention… He was one of the last ones where they were like, ‘Oh!’ From an NXT standpoint, we were, in our minds, obviously built around Je’Von Evans over the next year. That was the model, and they were like, ‘We’re taking him, too.’ ‘Oh!’ I pushed back a little. ‘Six months?’ ‘No!’ ‘Three?’ ‘No!’ Alright, fair enough! If that’s the worst news you have to have that they are taking too many of your people, that means you’re doing a pretty good job.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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