Sol Ruca Faces Online Backlash Following Scare In Match With Liv Morgan

An injury scare involving Liv Morgan during WWE’s live event in Birmingham, England over the weekend has sparked significant discussion among fans online.

The incident occurred during a match when Sol Ruca attempted a springboard crossbody and appeared to land awkwardly on Morgan’s foot.

Despite the mishap, Morgan was able to continue the match and finish the bout without assistance.

Video of the spot quickly circulated across social media, leading to a wave of criticism directed at Ruca from some wrestling fans.

Liv Morgan possibly injured her leg at tonight’s WWE Live Event in Birmingham #WWE #WWEBirmingham #LivMorgan pic.twitter.com/KQWlB6Eb6d — JJA Sport Studio (@jjasportstudio) June 21, 2026

Several users accused the WWE star of being unsafe in the ring.

One fan described Ruca as “dangerous to her colleagues,” while another claimed she had “become the new Nia Jax.”

A third user referred to the incident by calling Ruca “reckless.”

The criticism continued to gain traction throughout the weekend as clips of the spot spread across Twitter/X and other social media platforms.

Following the backlash, Ruca reportedly made her Twitter/X account private and changed her profile picture to a plain black image.

As of this writing, neither Ruca nor Morgan has publicly commented on the incident.

There has also been no indication that Morgan suffered a significant injury, as she was able to complete the match after the spot occurred.

Ruca has been regarded as one of WWE’s most athletic performers and has earned praise for her high-risk offensive style, particularly her signature aerial maneuvers. However, the incident has once again highlighted the scrutiny wrestlers often face online when in-ring mistakes or injury scares occur.

The situation appears to have been limited to a scare rather than a confirmed medical issue.