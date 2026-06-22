STARDOM Star Reportedly Expected To Join WWE

A top World Wonder Ring STARDOM talent could soon be heading to WWE.

Xena announced during STARDOM’s The Conversion event on Saturday that she will be leaving the promotion on July 8, bringing her run with the company to an end. Her farewell match is scheduled to take place at Korakuen Hall, where she will face HANAKO.

Following the announcement, False Finish reported that there is a belief among some within WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide that Xena is expected to join the WWE system once her STARDOM commitments are complete.

While no official agreement has been confirmed, the report noted that a move involving AAA would make sense given Xena’s personal connection to the promotion.

Xena is currently in a relationship with Daga, who recently returned to AAA as part of the revived Los Perros del Mal faction during the June 20 event.

An Australian native, Xena began her wrestling career in 2018 and spent several years establishing herself on the Australian independent wrestling scene before signing with STARDOM in March 2023.

During her tenure with the promotion, she enjoyed notable success and became a one-time STARDOM Artist Champion alongside Maika and Mina Shirakawa. The trio held the championship for 127 days between March and August 2024.

Xena also challenged for both the World of STARDOM Championship and the High Speed Championship during her run but was unsuccessful in capturing either title.

The report comes as WWE continues an aggressive talent acquisition strategy throughout 2026.

The company has already added several notable names to its roster this year, including Matt Cardona, EVIL, and Royce Keys.

WWE also has a proven track record of recruiting talent from STARDOM. Several former stars of the Japanese promotion have gone on to become major contributors within the company, including IYO SKY, Giulia, and Blake Monroe.

While Xena’s future has not yet been officially announced, her impending departure from STARDOM has already fueled speculation that another WWE signing could be on the horizon.

For now, Xena remains focused on finishing her STARDOM career, with her final match scheduled for July 8 before any potential next chapter begins.