Speculation Surrounds Tony Khan’s “Important Announcement” For AEW Dynamite

During Saturday’s AEW All Out, it was revealed that company President Tony Khan will deliver an “important announcement” on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. While no details were shared during the broadcast, a new report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has shed light on what many believe the reveal could be.

In his Sunday Daily Update, Meltzer noted: “Most seem to think it’s women’s tag team titles and a tournament.” He added that Khan had belts made some time ago, but injuries within the women’s division delayed plans to launch the championship tournament.

If the speculation is correct, the arrival of AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles would be a major step for the division. With Kris Statlander currently holding the AEW Women’s World Championship and Mercedes Moné reigning as TBS Champion, the introduction of tag team gold would create fresh opportunities for talent and further solidify AEW’s women’s roster, which is arguably in its strongest position yet.

Beyond the championship speculation, another tease from All Out hinted at the return of Orange Cassidy. The Conglomeration all but confirmed his comeback on Wednesday, strongly suggesting he will join Mark Briscoe and Hologram as their third man.

This sets the stage for a potentially landmark episode of AEW Dynamite, combining the buzz of a major announcement with a big-name return.