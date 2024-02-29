Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 3/2/2024

All Elite Wrestling held television tapings for their Collision show taking place this Saturday from Huntsville, Alabama. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Roderick Strong, Brian Cage, AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage and Killswitch defeated FTW Champion HOOK, Daniel Garcia, AEW International Champion “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta in an 8-Man Tag Team Match when Killswitch pinned Beretta with a clothesline to the back of the neck after Nick Wayne interfered. After the match, The Undisputed Kingdom attacked Cassidy. Cage then beat HOOK down on the floor. Killswitch was then going to chokeslam Daniel Garcia through a chair, but Matt Menard tried to make the save and was instead chokeslammed through the chair. A brawl then ensued.

– Buddy Matthews was set to wrestle an unannounced opponent, but was attacked by Mark Briscoe. They battled outside the ring and Mark dove off a chair to the outside, sending Matthews through a table set up against the barricade. Briscoe was going to use a spike on Matthews, the but House of Black attacked him. Mark then fought back and used a chair to even the odds. Mark and Matthews then brawled to the stage with the story appearing to be Mark was going to set up Matthews to burn him with the stage’s pyro, but security charged Mark and prevented it. House of Black then escaped as Mark made all the pyro on the stage go off.

– Dante Martin defeated “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith and Penta El Zero Media with a top rope frog splash in a 3-Way Match.

– Thunder Rosa defeated Cassandra Golden via submission.

– Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) defeated Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal after Jay Lethal attacked Sydal and hit the Lethal Combination as Jeff Jarrett distracted Daniels and the official. It appears that Private Party has now aligned themselves with Jarrett’s group.

– Mariah May defeated Angelica Risk.

– AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm made her way out and called Deonna Purrazzo to the ring. Storm acted like their match wasn’t important enough to come between their friendship and told her that she loved her wrestling and who she is, but there can only be one champion and it will never be Deonna. Purrazzo then said she is the best friend and the worst enemy. Purrazzo then told Storm she was going to break both of her arms. Storm then gave Purrazzo a kiss goodbye and they started brawling. Mariah May then made the save, but was hit with a piledriver.

– Tony Schivaone interviewed Wardlow. Wardlow promised he was going to win the All Star Scramble and run down the competitors as well as AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. Chris Jericho then made his way out. Jericho said that tomorrow, he had a chance to get back to being AEW World Champion and knows he is good enough. Jericho then asks Wardlow if he was. Jericho then says Wardlow complains about being overlooked and pushed aside. Jericho then asks Wardlow if people stopped chanting his name because he just wasn’t good enough. Wardlow then says Chris was right and he was this close to the top of the mountain and after Double or Nothing, it was a step backwards over and over and it pissed him off, where he let it ruin his personal life and he lost himself and his best friend. Wardlow then says he sat home for three months with no explanation and slowly remembered who he was. Wardlow says he picked himself up and put himself back together to remind everyone who he is. Wardlow then says he was done eating the scraps of everyone who try to push the AEW Originals aside. Jericho then says he was in AEW before Wardlow and challenged him to a fight. Powerhouse Hobbs then jumped Jericho and beat him in the aisle.

– The Acclaimed and Colten Gunn defeated The Dark Order.