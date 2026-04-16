Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 4/16/2026

All Elite Wrestling held their latest set of television tapings on Wednesday night at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, for this week’s episode of Collision.

Below are the full spoiler results for this week’s episode of Collision, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland cuts a promo and says it’s not over between him and Christian Cage against FTR and it is shown that he has a big black eye. FTR then make their way out and they distract Copeland, leading to Trent Baretta and Rocky Romero attacking Copeland and Cage. The Young Bucks then make the save.

– Jurassic Express’ AEW National Champion “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry cuts a backstage promo and issues an open challenge for anyone in the Don Callis family for next week’s show in Portland.

– The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) def. The Rascalz (Myron Reed and Zachary Wentz). After the match, The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors) attacked both teams. Connors then gets on the mic and says the entire tag team division was “gonna get screwed.”

– A Divine Dominion pre-tape airs set in “ancient Greece.”

– AEW World Trios Champions The Conglomeration (“Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong and Kyle R’Reilly) def. Lethal Twist (“Vanilla Baby” Blake Christian, “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson and Jay Lethal) in an AEW World Trios Championship Eliminator Match.

– The Opps cuts a promo backstage and Anthony Bowens was told he would be informed next week whether he is in or not.

– Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida def. Big Anne and Danika Della Rouge.

– AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley def. Nick Wayne in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match. Moxley sold a lot for Wayne and got busted open.

– Don Callis and Kazuchika Okada had a backstage segment and Callis told Okada that he can get him out of his match with Konosuke Takeshita. Okada then says he wanted the match because he is a champion, unlike Takeshita.

– The Death Riders’ “The Bastard” PAC def. “Blackheart” Lio Rush via submission.

– ROH World Champion Bandido appears in a vignette in a saloon with a bar fight.

– Brody King, Místico and Máscara Dorada def. Ricky Gibson, Bull Rivera and KC Riff.

– Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander cuts a backstage promo until Mina Shirakawa interrupts, saying she doesn’t trust Shida and suggesting she may have attacked Toni Storm.

– Triangle of Madness’ “The Toxic Spider” Thekla (c) def. The Brawling Birds’ Alex Windsor to retain her AEW Women’s World Championship after a brass knuckles and a stomp to the head.