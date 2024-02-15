Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 2/16/2024

The February 16 episode of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night at the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Here are spoilers, courtesy of Wrestling Observer via Cagematch:

– Sammy Guevara def. Jeff Hardy in a No DQ Match.

– “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs (Russel Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich) def. Hit, Romero Cruz and Shimbashi.

– Queen Aminata def. Anna Jay.

– The Bang Bang Scissor Gang (“Switchblade” Jay White, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn and AEW World Trios Champions “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) def. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno), Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh in a 12-Man Tag Team Match.

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is set to air at 10PM ET on TNT.