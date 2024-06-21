Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 6/28/2024

After the AEW Collision tapings wrapped up last night from the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, five matches were taped for next week’s live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Featured below is the complete spoiler results from the taping for the live AEW Rampage broadcast that will premiere next Friday, June 28, 2024 at 10/9c on TNT:

AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS (Air Date: 6/28/2024)

– “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy defeated The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) with an Orange Punch.

– NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabriel Kidd and The Undisputed Kingdom’s Roderick Strong defeated The Infantry (“Captain” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo).

– NJPW star El Phantasmo defeated AR Fox with a double underhook face-forward piledriver.

– Queen Aminata defeated Skye Blue. After the match, Blue attacked Aminata and put her in a Dragon Sleeper until Red Velvet made the save.

– NJPW star Shingo Takagi defeated Dalton Castle with the Takagi Driver.