Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Taping Results From 6/6/2026

TNA Wrestling recently held television tapings on Saturday at the Cobank Arena, located in the National Western Center in Denver, Colorado. These tapings were for upcoming episodes of iMPACT on AXS TV and Xplosion, and they also included this week’s episode of iMPACT.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWTorch.com:

– Jada Stone def. The Elegance Brand’s TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Heather By Elegance.

– The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) def. Manny Lemons and El Pirita De La Muerte.

– Harley Hudson def. Order 4’s Tasha Steelz.

– “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian had an interview segment with “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater and Order’s TNA X-Division Champion “Prime” Cedric Alexander. Kazarian then announced he will be in Ultimate X at Slammiversary.

– Indi Hartwell def. Elayna Black.

– Xia Brookside made her way out for a promo and TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Ying Lee interrupted, leading to a brawl.

– “The Realest” Mike Santana (c) def. “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young to retain his TNA World Championship.

– The Elegance Brand’s Mr. Elegance def. “The Drifter” Elijah. AJ Francis’ lawyer got involved, leading to Mr. Elegance winning via roll-up.

– There was a backstage segment in which The Nemeths (“The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth and “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth) spoke with KC Navarro.

– The System (TNA X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander and Eddie Edwards) def. Fabian Aichner and “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater. After the match, Moose made his way out and announced he will be facing The System’s Eddie Edwards.

– Allie, Rosemary and Mara Sadé def. The Elegance Brand (TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance and Ash By Elegance).

– Order 4’s Mustafa Ali (c) def. KC Navarro to retain his TNA International Championship. After the match, “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth and TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana made their way out and fought off Order 4. Nemeth then attacked Santana.

– Ricky Sosa def. Dak Draper.

– Moose def. The System’s TNA World Tag Team Champion Bear Bronson in a Street Fight.