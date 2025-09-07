Stephanie McMahon: “It Can Be Hard To Stick Something Up Someone’s Ass”

While appearing on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, Roman Reigns opened up about his approach to character work in WWE, explaining why he prefers to keep his promos more sophisticated rather than relying on shock value or “low-hanging fruit.”

“I don’t like low-hanging fruit. I feel a little more sophisticated than that. I feel like my communication can be a little more intellectual,” Reigns said. “I don’t know, I’m from Georgia Tech. I should be able to, like, put some stuff together that isn’t necessarily the stuff you’d hear on the corner, you know what I mean? So I just always—and your dad was that way too—the way he wrote and the way he thought about writing and being a little more sophisticated and things of that matter. So I don’t know, that was just a challenge of mine that I’ve always taken.”

Reigns contrasted his approach with the edgier, Attitude Era style of characters who leaned heavily on profanity and gestures. “Being in a PG product and, you know, no disrespect to anybody—chugging a beer, flipping birds, ‘shove this up your ass, that up your ass’ —you know, that’s not that hard. You know what I mean?”

The exchange led to a humorous moment when Stephanie McMahon quipped in response, “It can be hard to stick something up someone’s ass. Not that I know from experience!”

