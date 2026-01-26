Stephanie McMahon Recalls Heated Luna Vachon And Sable Incident Backstage

On an episode of her podcast, “What’s Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon,” former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon discussed various topics, including a tense incident between Luna Vachon and Sable in catering.

McMahon said, “You just reminded me, though I don’t know why, I probably shouldn’t tell the story. One of my first days… I’m sitting in catering, which was basically like this big open room with benches in this particular building, and Luna and Sable got into it a little bit at the table in front of me, and I’m like, Oh my God.”

On Triple H handling it:

“And it got, like, really heated, and it was during that time, and they separated, and it was all cool, but there was a moment where I’m like, first of all, I’m 22 years old, and I’m sitting there, and I’m like, oh shit, I’m a McMahon. Am I supposed to do something? Like what? I’m just sitting there, like, Oh, my God, ladies, so ironically, do you know who was the person who came and broke it up? Hunter. It was fine. It wasn’t like they were going at it, you know, or anything.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)