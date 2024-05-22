Sting’s Son Steven Borden Training To Become A Professional Wrestler

While Sting may have ended his career as a professional wrestler, one of his sons may carry on the Borden name. Fightful spoke with Darby Allin, who revealed that Steven Borden has been training to become a professional wrestler. Steven and Garrett Borden were involved in Sting’s most recent match, which took place on the AEW Revolution pay-per-view in February.

Darby told Fightful that Steven was staying at his house, where he has a wrestling ring. Steven had never considered becoming a professional wrestler until his involvement in his father’s match at Revolution.

Speaking of Sting, we might not have seen the last him in AEW. During the Revolution post-show press conference, he stated that he was willing to do something with the company but not as a producer or agent. An on-air authority role makes sense, but there is currently no indication that this is a possibility.

The full interview with Darby Allin (see below) will be released tomorrow (Thursday).