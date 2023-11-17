Story Involving Chris Jericho During AEW Dynamite Said To Have Been “Overblown”

Kenny Omega’s team defeated The Don Callis Family in the Like a Dragon Gaidin street fight, as seen on the November 15th, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite.

The internet speculated that Omega’s entrance pyro burned Chris Jericho’s arm. When asked if his arm had been burned, Jericho responded with “YES!” on Twitter/X.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer made the following comments about the story:

“The story that Jericho suffered a burn from the pyro before the street fight was overblown. A spark did hit his arm and did no damage but he was having fun on the Internet with it and then the story got exaggerated”