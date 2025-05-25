Tatanka Reveals WWE Is Monitoring His Sons For Possible Future Roles

WWE legend Tatanka spoke with Power Talk about various topics, mentioning that WWE has already discussed his sons and they are on their radar.

Tatanka said, “My son is a big, big elite wrestler. He’s only in the ninth grade. He’s a two-time national champion, meaning he’s the best, one of the best in the entire United States. So big things are happening there. I have another son. So I have two sons, both young, that can be a Native American tag team at WWE. WWE has already talked to me about them. They’re very aware about them. They’re keeping their radar on them.”

You can check out Tatanka’s comments in the video below.

