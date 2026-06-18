Tessa Blanchard Explains Why She Left TNA Wrestling

Former TNA Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard appeared on CMLL Informa to discuss various topics, including her response to leaving the company.

Blanchard said, “The truth is, I have received a lot of messages from friends and news, and I haven’t replied to any of them yet.”

On her reason for leaving TNA Wrestling:

“I want to sort things out and set the record straight today. Here, I have a life, and I feel very happy. The US company asked me, ‘Tessa, you need to decide whether you’re a CMLL wrestler or a TNA wrestler.’ I took my time to think it over with my dad, whom I trust very much. My life is here. I’m not just another foreigner -— I’m the most Mexican Gringa. I have many goals to achieve here, and I already reached the top of the mountain. I won everything over there, but here I have many dreams and goals to pursue. I needed to focus my career and my life here in Mexico, and from this moment on, I’m 100% with CMLL.”

You can check out Blanchard’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)