Thursday, June 18, 2026
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Tessa Blanchard Explains Why She Left TNA Wrestling

By
James Hetfield
-
Tessa Blanchard
Tessa Blanchard | TNA

Former TNA Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard appeared on CMLL Informa to discuss various topics, including her response to leaving the company.

Blanchard said, “The truth is, I have received a lot of messages from friends and news, and I haven’t replied to any of them yet.”

On her reason for leaving TNA Wrestling:

“I want to sort things out and set the record straight today. Here, I have a life, and I feel very happy. The US company asked me, ‘Tessa, you need to decide whether you’re a CMLL wrestler or a TNA wrestler.’ I took my time to think it over with my dad, whom I trust very much. My life is here. I’m not just another foreigner -— I’m the most Mexican Gringa. I have many goals to achieve here, and I already reached the top of the mountain. I won everything over there, but here I have many dreams and goals to pursue. I needed to focus my career and my life here in Mexico, and from this moment on, I’m 100% with CMLL.”

You can check out Blanchard’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

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