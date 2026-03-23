The Great Khali Hopes To Return To WWE One Day

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali spoke with Monopoly Events about various topics, including his desire to someday return to WWE and pursue another World Title run.

Khali said, “One day, I will come [for the world title]. I want to work with Rock. I work with so many guys, but I want to work with Rock. He’s my hero. One day, that’s my dream.”

On Brock Lesnar

“If I come back, I’d love [to] work Brock Lesnar. I love Brock Lesnar, so one day, I [will] come, I [will] give you a chop.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)