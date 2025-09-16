The Hardys To Throw Out First Pitch At MLB Boston Red Sox Game

TNA Wrestling issued the following:

TNA Wrestling Stars Attend Boston Red Sox Game at Fenway Park on Thursday, September 18 – Hardy Brothers Set For Dual First Pitch

Reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions Jeff & Matt Hardy, Along With Eddie & Alisha Edwards, Are Special Guests at MLB Game

TNA Wrestling World Tag Team Champions Jeff & Matt Hardy, collectively known as The Hardys, along with Eddie & Alisha Edwards will be at the Boston Red Sox home game on Thursday, September 18, at Fenway Park against the Athletics.

The foursome will participate in promotions at famed Fenway Park.

Jeff, Matt, Eddie and Alisha will be in Boston to preview TNA’s Bound For Glory, set for Sunday, October 12 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

TNA Wrestling stars have made special appearances at home games this season for the Anaheim Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins, among other high-profile major sports cross-promotions.

Jeff and Matt will throw out Dual First Pitches at the Red Sox game.

Brothers Jeff & Matt Hardy have been wrestling professionally since 1993, holding countless championships over the decades. WWE named The Hardys one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. Jeff and Matt are the only team to have held the WWE/World, WCW, TNA, ROH, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Revolutionary and fearless, Jeff and Matt are known for their energetic, high-risk approach to pro wrestling.

The Hardys captured the TNA World Tag Team Championships at Slammiversary on July 20, in a four-way ladder match, where they defeated the defending champions The Nemeths, along with FIR$T CLA$$ and The Rascalz.

At TNA Bound For Glory 2025, TNA Wrestling’s biggest event of the year – on Sunday, October 12, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts – The Hardys will face legendary opponents Team 3D one last time.

All the TNA stars will be at Bound For Glory, including Nic & Ryan Nemeth, Moose, AJ Francis, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Mustafa Ali, Leon Slater and Knockouts such as Indi Hartwell, Masha Slamovich and all members of the Elegance Brand.

In addition, TNA World Champion Trick Williams – a member of the NXT roster – will be at Bound For Glory in Lowell.

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.