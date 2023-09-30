“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sr. Reflects On WWE Pay Structure

The pay structure used to be different back in the day.

On the latest episode of his “Everybody’s Got A Pod” program, WWE Hall of Fame legend “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sr. reflected on working with Vince McMahon regarding the WWE pay structure.

“The WWE was the only show on the road,” DiBiase said. “It’s kind of like if you’re going to work for Vince. Here’s what I’m going to pay you. And he never really tells you. Some guys might be different. I’m sure that came after me. But maybe some that came before me. It is the biggest draw ever, but take it or leave it. That’s what was appealing to me.”

DiBiase continued, “But I guess business is business, and I know, but based on how well Vince had treated me and there was part of me that was kind of like, Yeah, man, but he’s treated you so well. Even Vince said it, though, when we came when he was down the road and he hired me back. He said, ‘When it comes right down to it, Ted, he says it’s all about it’s all about business. It’s all about business.’ And you did what you had to do at the time to make business suit you, and rightfully so. He says, ‘Hey, I get it. He gets it.’ What does he get? Everybody has a stinking price. What’s your price? If you had the opportunity to go somewhere else and make more money and do less, would you not do it? Of course.”

H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.