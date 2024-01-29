The Rock’s Mindset About Having A Match In WWE Against Roman Reigns

As PWMania.com previously stated, WWE has reportedly not decided when The Rock will face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Rock vs. Reigns “is still on the boards but for later, as long as Rock is open to doing it.” According to Meltzer, Johnson is “headstrong” about facing Reigns at WrestleMania.

Meltzer also stated, “According to WWE sources, Johnson has not officially signed a deal to wrestle for the company but the key word said about that is ‘Yet.’”

During an interview on The Will Cain Show last week, Rock talked about the potential match.

“We’re talking about that right now. I’d like to consider myself a long gamer and a builder. So, the idea of going up against Roman Reigns and creating, if we were to do something like that, quite possibly, and I mean this respectfully of all the other WrestleManias before us, and keep in mind, Will, as you know, I was born into the wrestling business with my grandfather and my dad. My grandfather wrestled for Vince McMahon Sr. back when it was called the WWF, my dad came along in the 80s, Rocky Johnson, and here I come along. So, I think with all the success and the buildup of all the WrestleManias in the past, if we were to do something like that, we could possibly put on the biggest WrestleMania of all time. So, the short answer and the long answer is we’re figuring it out.”

You can check out the interview below: