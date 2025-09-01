The Usos Reunite On WWE Raw, Jimmy Saves Jey From Brutal Attack

The closing moments of this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw from Paris, France, delivered a major twist in the saga of The Usos. After months of separation, Jimmy Uso made a surprise return, storming the ring to rescue his brother, Jey Uso, from a vicious post-match beatdown. The dramatic moment has fueled speculation that a full reunion between the twins could be on the horizon.

The night’s main event paired Jey Uso and LA Knight against The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The crowd was firmly behind Jey, who nearly secured the victory after connecting with an Uso Splash following Knight’s BFT. However, Reed broke up the pinfall and turned the tide. Breakker capitalized, targeting Jey’s injured ribs with a thunderous spear to score the decisive pin for his team.

After the bell, Breakker and Reed weren’t finished. They brutalized Jey with another spear and a devastating Tsunami splash, while tossing Knight over the French announce table to eliminate him from the fight. Just as the beating looked unstoppable, Jimmy Uso’s entrance music hit to a thunderous ovation from the Paris crowd.

Charging to the ring with a steel chair in hand, Jimmy sent Breakker and Reed retreating up the ramp. Left alone in the ring, Jimmy checked on his battered brother as fans chanted his name. Cameras caught an emotional Jey telling Jimmy, “I can’t do this alone. I need you.” The show faded out with the brothers together, leaving fans buzzing about their next chapter.

For more than a decade, The Usos have been one of WWE’s most decorated tag teams, holding both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships for a record-breaking 622 days. They were cornerstones of The Bloodline, before their family turmoil exploded at WrestleMania XL in 2024, when Jey defeated Jimmy in a long-awaited singles match.

Now, with Jimmy’s shocking return to Raw, the WWE Universe is left wondering: are The Usos finally on the path back to each other?

