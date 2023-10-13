There Have Been Talks About A Former WWE Superstar Returning To The Company

In the near future, WWE may bring back a former WWE star.

WWE have a loaded roster on both the main roster and NXT, but the presence of a veteran is always welcomed.

According to WrestleVotes, there have been discussions over the last month about bringing Mickie James back.

James hasn’t been seen in WWE since WWE brought him in for the women’s Royal Rumble match in 2022. Her first appearance for the company since she was released in 2021.

James revealed after her release that she was given all of her belongings in a trash bag. Top WWE executives publicly apologized to her for the incident, and then-Head of Talent Relations Mark Carrano was fired as a result.

James has recently wrestled in Impact Wrestling. She is set to compete for the Knockouts Title against Trinity at Bound for Glory later this month.

Nick Aldis, James’ husband, is set to make his WWE debut as a new authority figure on tonight’s SmackDown.

WrestleVotes stated, “Rumors of Nick Aldis debuting tonight on SmackDown as a new GM. Source states that within the last month there were discussions and ideas thrown around to see if Aldis’ wife Mickie James would be interested in such a role as “Co-GMs”. This doesn’t look to be happening though.”