Third Entrant Announced For MLW’s Battle Riot VI

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that pro wrestling legend Ernest “The Cat” Miller is the third entrant in their upcoming Battle Riot VI match on Saturday, June 1st at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The winner of which will receive a title shot anytime and anywhere.

MLW today announced legend Ernest “The Cat” Miller as a participant in the 40-wrestler MLW: Battle RIOT VI on Saturday, June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

Somebody call his Momma! WCW legend and Karate Hall of Famer, Ernest “The Cat” Miller is the third participant to enter the 2024 Battle RIOT in Atlanta!

A showman and striker with fury and finesse, Miller will make his MLW debut in the biggest match of MLW. Known for his cat-like reflexes, this martial artist aims to pounce on the competition and leap ahead in line for a title shot anytime, anywhere. To achieve that, “The Cat” will have to outlast 39 other participants.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds. There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be surprise entrants… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope. Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

