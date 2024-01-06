Thunder Rosa Speaks Out About Andrade’s AEW Departure And Her In-Ring Return

Thunder Rosa discussed her return to the ring last week on AEW Collision on the latest Busted Open Radio. She also discussed the women’s roster and the departure of Andrade El Idolo. Here are the highlights:

Andrade leaving AEW:

“I was really sad to see my friend, Andrade, leave, so I was able to say goodbye. I want to give him a shout out. He’s been such a figure for me to follow because he’s such a star and he doesn’t get the credit that he deserves. I really hope that wherever he goes, that he does really well and that he continues to shine like a star. So I am really, really proud of him.”

Coming back from her injury:

“I just keep reminding myself that I’m not going to be desperate. I’m not going to be mad. I just did it. You know, it is what it is. You just have to wait your turn. The most important part for me was the comeback, and I’m back, so people can stop asking when are you going to be back in the ring. Then don’t ask me if you don’t see me in the ring. You know, that’s not up to me. I’m ready and I’m willing and I’m healthy and that’s what matters and I’m here to work. I am here to make the division better, you know, assist my peers who have been holding this division for the entire year to the best of their ability and some of them have become champions and some of them became champions two or three times and they have developed their characters to a point where you never thought they would. Perfect example, that crazy, most delusional of them all, which is Timeless Toni Storm. She’s very popular and people are really into her character and what she’s doing inside and outside of the ring. The same thing goes for Julia Hart, who a lot of people were just seeing her as somebody young and naive and look at her. She has become one of the fan favorites. The entrance and with her wrestling, her short vignettes, and everything, so they had done a pretty tremendous job on that. Willow Nightingale. Kris Statlander. Let’s not forget Athena. Athena has had some of the best matches of her career at ROH. There are so many more honestly and I am very proud of working with the women that I’m working with at the moment. They’re very uplifting.”

“I can share this now. I can talk about it. Kris Statlander was the one who helped me with my first match when I got cleared. I have the footage and I was never able to put it out. Probably now I’m gonna at one point, put it on my YouTube. She volunteered to help me because she’s been through what I went through in terms of injuries. That to me was very empowering having women that want to help you to get better.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)