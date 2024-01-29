TKO Submits SEC Filing Regarding Vince McMahon’s Resignation

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has resigned from all of his positions at TKO, including TKO Executive Chairman and member of the TKO Board of Directors, according to news released late Friday night.

McMahon released a statement to Deadline about the decision “Out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and Superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effectively immediately.”

WWE President Nick Khan also confirmed the news in an email to WWE staff, following a lawsuit filed by a former WWE employee alleging his involvement in a sex trafficking and abuse scandal.

TKO submitted an SEC filing regarding McMahon’s resignation on Monday morning, which you can read below:

“On January 26, 2024, Vincent K. McMahon notified the board of directors (the “Board”) of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”) of his resignation from his positions as Executive Chair and a member of the Board, and any other positions, employment or otherwise, he has at TKO and its subsidiaries, in each case, with immediate effect as of January 26, 2024.”