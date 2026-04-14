TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 4/9/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC attracted an average of 257,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.04 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks an increase of 28.5% from the previous week’s viewership of 200,000, but it is a decline of 20% from the previous week’s rating of 0.05 in the same demographic. It’s important to note that these numbers do not include viewership from AMC+ or TNA+.

The rating in the key 18-49 demographic is the lowest in three weeks, matching the March 19 episode, which also had a rating of 0.04. However, the total audience for this episode was the highest since the March 12 episode, which had 259,000 viewers. This week’s numbers represent the second-best viewership for TNA iMPACT on AMC.

Additionally, there are no comparable viewership numbers for 2025 and 2024, making it challenging to assess performance over those years. So far in 2026, TNA iMPACT is averaging a rating of 0.023 in the 18-49 demographic, with 229,000 viewers.

This episode was headlined by TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) defending their titles against The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) in a Tables Match.