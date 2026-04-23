TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (4/23/2026): Syracuse, NY.

The road to TNA Slammiversary 2026 continues tonight from “The Empire State.”
TNA Wrestling returns this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV with a new taped episode of TNA iMPACT from Syracuse, New York.
Scheduled for the April 23, 2026 show:
- * TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Rich Swann
* Matt Hardy (w/ Jeff Hardy) vs. Dutch (w/ Vincent)
* Nic Nemeth vs. Bear Bronson (Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers & Cedric Alexander)
* Xia Brookside to speak
Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.