Thursday, April 23, 2026
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TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (4/23/2026): Syracuse, NY.

By
Matt Boone
-
TNA iMPACT on AMC
TNA iMPACT on AMC

The road to TNA Slammiversary 2026 continues tonight from “The Empire State.”

TNA Wrestling returns this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV with a new taped episode of TNA iMPACT from Syracuse, New York.

Scheduled for the April 23, 2026 show:

    * TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Rich Swann
    * Matt Hardy (w/ Jeff Hardy) vs. Dutch (w/ Vincent)
    * Nic Nemeth vs. Bear Bronson (Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers & Cedric Alexander)
    * Xia Brookside to speak

Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.

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