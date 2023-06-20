Tommaso Ciampa Makes Long-Awaited WWE Return On RAW (Video)

Tommaso Ciampa is back!

The former longtime WWE NXT World Champion re-emerged for the first time in nine months, making a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During the show at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, The Miz came to the ring and issued an open challenge. Ciampa would answer the call.

The impromptu match took place and after a few minutes, it was Ciampa who finished off “The A-Lister” and scored the pin fall victory in his first match back.

Check out video footage of Tommaso Ciampa’s WWE RAW return via the tweets embedded below courtesy of the official WWE Twitter feed.