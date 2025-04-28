Toni Storm Issues Open Challenge For This Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

By
James Hetfield
-

AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm attended the TCM Film Festival this past weekend.

At the event, she issued an open challenge for a chance to compete for her AEW Women’s World Championship on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Storm said, “This is ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, coming to you from the TCM Film Festival. I could be here threatening Michelle Pfeiffer or begging for an Emmy, but no — I am the AEW Women’s World Champion, and there’s still much to accomplish. There are plenty of ‘b*tches with the itches,’ and I do love a good scratch. I’ll be putting on another championship eliminator performance. So if there are any ‘slop tarts’ who think they can step up, tape up your tits — and let’s tango!”

You can check out Storm’s comments below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR