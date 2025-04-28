Toni Storm Issues Open Challenge For This Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm attended the TCM Film Festival this past weekend.

At the event, she issued an open challenge for a chance to compete for her AEW Women’s World Championship on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Storm said, “This is ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, coming to you from the TCM Film Festival. I could be here threatening Michelle Pfeiffer or begging for an Emmy, but no — I am the AEW Women’s World Champion, and there’s still much to accomplish. There are plenty of ‘b*tches with the itches,’ and I do love a good scratch. I’ll be putting on another championship eliminator performance. So if there are any ‘slop tarts’ who think they can step up, tape up your tits — and let’s tango!”

"If there's any sloptarts willing to step up to the plate, then tape up your tits up and let's tango!" From the @TCM Film Festival red carpet, AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm has issued a challenge for a Title Eliminator Match THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE… pic.twitter.com/MkfRm57GLz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 27, 2025

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)