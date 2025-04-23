Tony Khan Calls Sting’s Retirement at AEW Revolution “The Happiest Night of My Life”

During a recent appearance on the Way of the Blade podcast, AEW President Tony Khan opened up about the emotional significance of Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024. Khan described the event as a deeply personal moment and one of the most joyous occasions of his life.

“It’s probably the best, happiest night of my life in wrestling, one of the happiest nights of my life,” Khan said. “I’m really glad that we were all able to put it together for Sting.”

Sting teamed with Darby Allin in the Revolution main event to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) in a brutal Tornado Tag match. The bout was widely praised for its high-risk action and emotional storytelling, with all four men pulling out all the stops to honor Sting’s storied career.

Khan credited the efforts of everyone involved, emphasizing how much risk was taken to make the match unforgettable. “Darby and the Young Bucks and everyone involved in that wrestling match, and in particular, some of the risks they took — the Young Bucks, and what Darby did — and Sting himself taking so many risks in the match helped make it a great match.”

He concluded by saying the culmination of match quality, emotion, and legacy made for an unforgettable moment. “All that came together to create, I think, a perfect night, a perfect match, and probably the greatest, happiest memory of my entire life.”

Sting officially retired following the match, ending a legendary in-ring career that spanned WCW, TNA, WWE, and AEW.