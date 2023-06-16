Tony Khan Excited For CM Punk’s Return, Says He Will Be “Huge Part” Of Collision

Expect to see a lot more of CM Punk on Saturday nights.

Ahead of the series premiere of AEW Collision on Saturday night at 8/7c on TNT from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio to promote the show.

During the interview, the AEW and ROH President spoke about being excited for CM Punk to be back in All Elite Wrestling.

“For me, I always wanted to get CM Punk back in the ring and I’m really excited that it’s finally happening tomorrow night,” he said. “I always wanted to make that happen and I’m glad it’s happening.”

Khan continued, explaining how he expects “The Best in the World” to be a “huge part” of AEW Saturday Night Collision going forward.

“It’s going to be really great to have CM Punk back in Chicago and back in AEW,” Khan said. “He’s a huge star and it’s going to be a really exciting night for the fans. We’re trying to build a tradition on Saturday night and bring Saturday night wrestling back. I think CM Punk will be a huge part of that.”

Check out the complete interview at SIRIUSXM.com, and join us here at Rajah.com on Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage from Chicago, Ill.