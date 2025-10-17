Tony Khan Reveals Why AEW Waited To Book Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan joined a media call to discuss various topics related to AEW’s upcoming event, WrestleDream.

During the call, he talked about the match in which AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will defend her title against former champion “Timeless” Toni Storm.

Khan explained why this match was scheduled to take place at the WrestleDream pay-per-view event on Saturday.

Khan said, “We’ve got another great former World Champion, Timeless Toni Storm, taking on the AEW World Champion Kris Statlander. That is the first time they’ve ever wrestled one-on-one, and it is by design.”

He continued, “That has always been a match that I knew would be a major match on a major event, and when the time was right, it would be one of the biggest matches I think we could put on, and I’m really excited for it.”

Khan added, “I think they’ve been doing fantastic work in the promos.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)