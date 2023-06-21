Tony Khan Talks About AEW Talent Working NJPW’s G1 Climax Tournament

What does the boss man think of AEW stars working in the NJPW G1 Climax tournament?

Tony Khan recently spoke with Pacific Rim at F4WOnline.com for an interview, during which he shared his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling working the annual New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Climax tournament.

Featured below is an excerpt from the discussion where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

“We participate in the G1, we’ve sent people in the past, and now Eddie Kingston being a part of the G1 and Wheeler Yuta competing in the (Best of) Super Juniors last year, it gives us great opportunities to have top stars we believe in represent AEW in Japan. Absolutely I am [worried] but at the same time for Eddie Kingston going to the G1 is a lifelong dream for him and it’s something that he has wanted to do since he was very young and it’s something I want to make possible for him. Eddie’s a long-time fan of puroresu also and I believe that it means so much to him, it’s worth it taking that kind of a risk even though he’s coming back from a major injury and he’s been out. For him to go back and risk re-injury, losing more time it’s terrible but the upside that he can go over, fulfill his dream, and compete in the G1, hopefully, he does very well, and he could maybe even win the G1, that would be incredible, and I know that Eddie Kingston has it in him to go over there and represent AEW very well night in, night out, that’s the kind of competitor he is and I also know how much he loves puroresu and I know how much this means to him.”