Top AAA Star Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery

AAA announced on their official Twitter (X) account that top company star Pagano has undergone successful surgery on his right shoulder following a serious injury.

AAA wrote (translated by Fightful), “We inform our fans and the media that Pagano underwent surgery on his right shoulder, with favorable results. Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide is committed to provide information on the progress of his recovery and his health status.We deeply appreciate the comprehension and support of the fans during this period. #FuerzaPagano”

There is no word yet on when Pagano could return to in-ring action, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.

