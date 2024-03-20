Top WWE Executive Leaves The Company

A significant executive who had worked for WWE for many years has left the company.

WWE has seen a lot of turnover in the past year. A year ago, Vince McMahon agreed to the company’s acquisition by The Endeavor Group, and WWE and UFC merged to form TKO, with Endeavor as its parent company.

McMahon resigned from TKO earlier this year after Janel Grant filed a bombshell lawsuit against him. McMahon is no longer associated with the company.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE’s executive vice president of live events, John Porco, left the company last month. Justin Scalise, Senior Vice President of Live Event Marketing, will take over the position.

Porco joined WWE in June 1999 as a Public Relations Coordinator. In 2002, he became Director of Marketing for the live events department. He held that position until 2022, when he was appointed Senior Vice President of Live Events Marketing.