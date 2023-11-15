Trick Williams, Lash Legend Qualify For NXT Iron Survivor Challenge

The next two WWE NXT Superstars to qualify for this year’s NXT Iron Survivor Challenge have been announced.

As noted, WWE Hall of Fame legend Amy “Lita” Dumas selected Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend and Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey as the women’s and men’s Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches for this week’s WWE NXT show.

In the first of the two bouts, Lash Legend got an assist from Jakara Jackson of The Meta-Four and Kiana James to defeat former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. With the win, Legend joins Tiffany Stratton in the NXT Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline 2023.

During hour two of this week’s NXT on USA show, Trick Williams managed to defeat Joe Coffey, despite interference from Gallus, to join Dijak in qualifying for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge.