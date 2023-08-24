Trios Title Match Announced For AEW ALL IN 2023

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for the AEW ALL IN 2023 premium live event.

Ahead of this Sunday’s record-breaking event at Wembley Stadium in London, England, an AEW Trios Championship match was confirmed for the show.

On AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest 2023 on Wednesday night, Billy Gunn made his return and revealed that he will be returning as “Bad Ass” Billy Gunn alongside The Acclaimed for a shot at AEW Trios Champions The House of Black at AEW ALL IN 2023.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Sunday for live AEW ALL IN 2023 results coverage from London, England.