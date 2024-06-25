Triple H On Dominik Mysterio: “He Is A Machine”

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently appeared on an episode of The Pat McAfee show and shared his thoughts on the ongoing storyline between Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day’s Dominik Msyterio.

Triple H said, “Dom, when you look at him, it’s not like you look at Dom and go, ‘Well this is a guy that all the chicks dig.’” “He does have good hair. Apparently, Dom is a machine.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)